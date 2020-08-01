Advertisement

Ector County Health explains slow COVID death reporting

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Throughout this week, seven people in Ector County have died from the coronavirus. 

However, the Ector County Health Department failed to release any information explaining anything about these patients. 

Typically, when another person dies from the virus counties alert the media and tell us where that patient was being treated, their age and when they died. 

We asked the health department’s director Brandy Garcia why that didn’t happen this week and the health department’s director gave two reasons. 

She first told us it takes time to gather details on patients if they died either at home in a nursing home, but then also said that sending out those alerts was overwhelming for the staff. 

“Sending out a press release every single day on the deaths is would be too demanding and would be too much work to send out a great deal of information out every day on those,” Garcia said.

Garcia called us later on in the afternoon to backtrack that statement. 

She said then the county wants to get this information out, but the problem this week was some of these patients died at home or at nursing homes which made it more difficult for them to report them quickly. 

