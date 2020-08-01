35th COVID-19 Related Death at Medical Center Health System

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

Here is the information released by MCHS:

The patient, an 81-year-old male, died Saturday morning, August 1.

The patient was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was

admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 16. The patient had pre-existing conditions.

The family has been notified.

