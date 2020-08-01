Advertisement

35th COVID-19 Related Death at Medical Center Health System

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 35th COVID-19 related death.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Here is the information released by MCHS:

The patient, an 81-year-old male, died Saturday morning, August 1.

The patient was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was

admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 16. The patient had pre-existing conditions.

The family has been notified.

For the latest COVID numbers from across the area, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

