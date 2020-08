ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Odessa Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the epicenter was 6.8 miles north-northeast of Odessa at 11:37 a.m. near Faudree Road.

This is the same area of at least four other earthquakes in the last month.

