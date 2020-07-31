Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

According to MCH, the patients were a 91-year-old man from Presidio and a 75-year-old man from Odessa. Both men died on Friday.

The Presidio man was admitted to MCH back on July 28. The Odessa man had been admitted to the hospital on July 19.

MCH says that both patients had pre-existing conditions.

The following comes from MCH:

MCH currently has 36 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 15 patients with seven on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion currently has no patients. 21 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

