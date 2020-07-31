Advertisement

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Friday

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

According to MCH, the patients were a 91-year-old man from Presidio and a 75-year-old man from Odessa. Both men died on Friday.

The Presidio man was admitted to MCH back on July 28. The Odessa man had been admitted to the hospital on July 19.

MCH says that both patients had pre-existing conditions.

The following comes from MCH:

MCH currently has 36 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 15 patients with seven on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion currently has no patients. 21 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: moments ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Five nurses charged in death of Midland County inmate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Five nurses have been charged in connection to the death of a man who was in the custody of the Midland County Detention Center.

Local

Fire destroys family’s home in Ector County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
A fire destroyed a family’s home in Ector County on Friday.

Latest News

Local

Ector Co. Health Department: Keeping people informed daily about those who die from coronavirus is “too much work”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
COVID-19 killed at least nine people in Ector County this week, according to Medical Center Hospital and the health department.

Crime

Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girlfriend, shot man who intervened

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shot a man who tried to help her.

Local

GoFundMe for Odessa man shot in head while saving woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
A GoFundMe page was set up for an Odessa man who was shot in the head while saving a woman from an attack on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Crime

Man charged with starting fire at Odessa gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
An arrest has been made in connection to a fire at an Odessa gas station.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago