Police: Noise complaint of man beating on wall with a hammer leads to SWAT situation in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested overnight in Midland after police say he barricaded himself inside of an apartment with an elderly woman.

Bacilio Mendoza, 42, has been charged with felony unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the apartments at 3600 North Midland Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a noise complaint.

When police arrived they found a suspect, identified as Mendoza, who was beating on a wall with a hammer.

Mendoza reportedly became agitated when he saw the officers and antagonized them before barricading himself inside of an apartment.

A short time later police learned that an elderly woman was inside the apartment with Mendoza. Police say that Mendoza would not let the woman leave.

The Midland Police Department SWAT team and Negotiators were then called out to the scene.

The woman was eventually able to exit the apartment safely while the man stayed behind.

The SWAT team then sent two rounds of gas into the apartment and Mendoza came out. He was then charged and booked into jail.

There are no reports of injuries connected to this incident.

