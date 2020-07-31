Advertisement

Police: Noise complaint of man beating on wall with a hammer leads to SWAT situation in Midland

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man was arrested overnight in Midland after police say he barricaded himself inside of an apartment with an elderly woman.

Bacilio Mendoza, 42, has been charged with felony unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the apartments at 3600 North Midland Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a noise complaint.

When police arrived they found a suspect, identified as Mendoza, who was beating on a wall with a hammer.

Mendoza reportedly became agitated when he saw the officers and antagonized them before barricading himself inside of an apartment.

A short time later police learned that an elderly woman was inside the apartment with Mendoza. Police say that Mendoza would not let the woman leave.

The Midland Police Department SWAT team and Negotiators were then called out to the scene.

The woman was eventually able to exit the apartment safely while the man stayed behind.

The SWAT team then sent two rounds of gas into the apartment and Mendoza came out. He was then charged and booked into jail.

There are no reports of injuries connected to this incident.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Local

Early morning storms cause widespread power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Early morning storms on Friday caused widespread power outages.

Crime

Suspect steals Police cruiser, ends with shots fired in West Odessa

Updated: 12 hours ago
Police have not yet identified the suspect arrested.

Video

ECISD schools are being "GermBlasted"

Updated: 13 hours ago
For the past week, GermBlast teams have been deep-cleaning all ECISD schools

Latest News

Local

ECISD: 24,000 students haven’t registered for class as deadline approaches

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ector County ISD says that 24,000 students still haven’t registered for class, and the deadline is in three days.

Local

Permian Basin International Oil Show postponed until 2021

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Permian Basin International Oil Show for 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers also fear returning to Texas schools

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Texas schools employ almost as many support staff members as they do teachers, often in hourly or part-time jobs with low pay. The state has offered limited guidance on how to protect them on the job.

Local

ORMC director under fire for comments made on Facebook

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
The Director of Perioperative Services for Odessa Regional Medical Center has come under fire after sharing a racist comment on a CBS7 Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Video

Money with Mickey 7/30/2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Video

'Silver bullet' patient spends a week in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscast.