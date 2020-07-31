Advertisement

Odessa City Councilman Dewey Bryant announces run for mayor

Odessa City Councilman Dewey Bryant.
Odessa City Councilman Dewey Bryant.(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dewey Bryant, Odessa City Councilman of District 2 has announced that he has filed to run for mayor of Odessa in the November 3 election.

Bryant is currently serving his second term on the Odessa City Council.

“I have always believed in the Odessa community. We may be experiencing unprecedented times with the COVID-19 virus and the dramatic drop in oil and gas prices, but our economy will return. So we need to prepare for its return and not sit idly by waiting for things to happen”, states Bryant. “It is our job to be proactive and prepare our city to continue to be the epicenter of the entire Permian Basin, ready to meet the tremendous energy demands of the future.” said Bryant. “Together, as one unified city, will work together to prepare for Odessa’s future.”

