Midland couple find peacock in their backyard

By Chase Cochran and Scott Pickey
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At first, Harry Korthauer thought Friday morning’s storms had played a little havoc in his back yard.

“And I look out through my patio doors, and I say dang, the wind blew over our plants again.”

Harry had just gotten home from having an EKG and a recent eye surgery, but then, for a minute, he thought his good eye was playing tricks on him.

“At that time, I look again, of course, can’t see out of my left eye, but my right eye’s okay, and I knew I hadn’t been drinking, and I thought I saw a peacock out there.”

Bright, beautiful, colorful, and very long, this peacock had made himself right at home in Harry’s back patio.

“I looked again, and he looked at me, and we bonded.”

Harry’s just afraid the bird’s going to hump out into traffic and get hit. He’s okay with it hanging out for now, but...

“Honestly, there’s not enough room in the bed for Chonda, myself, and the bird.”

