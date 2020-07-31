Advertisement

Man charged with starting fire at Odessa gas station

Ryan Lara
Ryan Lara(City of Odessa)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fire at an Odessa gas station.

Ryan Lara has been charged with Arson, a second-degree felony.

According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters and the Fire Marshals Division were called to a fire at the Pilot Travel Center on West Highway 302 on June 21.

When firefighters arrived they found that the fire had been intentionally set.

With the help of the Odessa Crime Stoppers the suspect was eventually identified as Lara.

Lara turned himself in and was arrested by the Fire Marshals Division.

