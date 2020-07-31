Advertisement

GoFundMe for Odessa man shot in head while saving woman

Ricky Ramirez has his jaw wired shut and said he still can’t hear out of his left ear.
Ricky Ramirez has his jaw wired shut and said he still can’t hear out of his left ear.(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A GoFundMe page was set up for an Odessa man who was shot in the head while saving a woman from an attack on Sunday.

He told CBS7 that doctors say it will take about a year for him to fully recover.

Ramirez said he was just doing what he thought was right, and despite his injuries wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

The GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills can be found here.

