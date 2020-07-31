GoFundMe for Odessa man shot in head while saving woman

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A GoFundMe page was set up for an Odessa man who was shot in the head while saving a woman from an attack on Sunday.

Ricky Ramirez has his jaw wired shut and said he still can’t hear out of his left ear.

He told CBS7 that doctors say it will take about a year for him to fully recover.

Ramirez said he was just doing what he thought was right, and despite his injuries wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

