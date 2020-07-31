Advertisement

Five nurses charged in death of Midland County inmate

Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27.
Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27.(Midland County Detention Center/Howard County Jail)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five nurses have been charged in connection to the death of a man who was in the custody of the Midland County Detention Center.

Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27, have all been charged with Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Tampering with a Government Record.

Savion Hall died at a hospital in Lubbock on July 19, 2019. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation following Hall’s death, which was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

According to indictments obtained by CBS7, the suspects are accused of causing the death of Hall by failing to maintain records to allow proper medical care to be provided to him.

The indictment further states that the suspects are accused of making false entries on medical records involving Hall.

The five suspects were not employees with Midland County. According to District Attorney Laura Nodolf, the suspects were contractors.

Nodolf says the State was delayed in presenting the case to a Grand Jury due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire destroys family’s home in Ector County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
A fire destroyed a family’s home in Ector County on Friday.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical Center Hospital reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Local

Ector Co. Health Department: Keeping people informed daily about those who die from coronavirus is “too much work”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
COVID-19 killed at least nine people in Ector County this week, according to Medical Center Hospital and the health department.

Crime

Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girlfriend, shot man who intervened

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shot a man who tried to help her.

Latest News

Local

Ector Co. Health Department: Keeping people informed daily about those who die from coronavirus is “too much work”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
COVID-19 killed at least nine people in Ector County this week, according to Medical Center Hospital and the health department.

Crime

Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girlfriend, shot man who intervened

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shot a man who tried to help her.

Local

GoFundMe for Odessa man shot in head while saving woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
A GoFundMe page was set up for an Odessa man who was shot in the head while saving a woman from an attack on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Crime

Man charged with starting fire at Odessa gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
An arrest has been made in connection to a fire at an Odessa gas station.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago