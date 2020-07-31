Advertisement

Fire destroys family’s home in Ector County

Authorities are working to find out what started the fire that destroyed a home in Ector County on Friday.
Authorities are working to find out what started the fire that destroyed a home in Ector County on Friday.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fire destroyed a family’s home in Ector County on Friday.

The home, which was located off of Highway 385 south of Odessa was declared a total loss one the fire was put out.

Family members spoke with CBS7 and say the home had been in their family for 40 years.

The family says that no one was home at the time so no one was hurt.

Sadly the family’s dog was caught inside and didn’t make it out.

“It’s hard because I mean a lot of us were raised here y’know by my grandmother. It’s unbelievable,” said Stephanie Rubalcaba.

The two family members who were living there will stay with other family for now. They plan on starting a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

