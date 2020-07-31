Ector Co. Health Department: Keeping people informed daily about those who die from coronavirus is “too much work”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 killed at least nine people in Ector County this week, according to Medical Center Hospital and the health department.

MCH sent local media details about the three that died there – their age, where they lived and when they died.

But the Ector County Health Department says it’s too busy to offer the same courtesy to the other six who died.

Why?

Brandy Garcia, the director of the department told CBS7 it takes time to gather details on patients if they died either at home in a nursing home, but added, “Sending out a press release every single day on the deaths is would be too demanding and would be too much work to send out a great deal of information out every day on those.”

As of Friday afternoon, the health department still had not released any information on the six who apparently didn’t die at a local hospital this week.

