Advertisement

Ector Co. Health Department: Keeping people informed daily about those who die from coronavirus is “too much work”

(KOSA)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 killed at least nine people in Ector County this week, according to Medical Center Hospital and the health department.

MCH sent local media details about the three that died there – their age, where they lived and when they died.

But the Ector County Health Department says it’s too busy to offer the same courtesy to the other six who died. 

Why?

Brandy Garcia, the director of the department told CBS7 it takes time to gather details on patients if they died either at home in a nursing home, but added, “Sending out a press release every single day on the deaths is would be too demanding and would be too much work to send out a great deal of information out every day on those.”

As of Friday afternoon, the health department still had not released any information on the six who apparently didn’t die at a local hospital this week.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: moments ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Five nurses charged in death of Midland County inmate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Five nurses have been charged in connection to the death of a man who was in the custody of the Midland County Detention Center.

Local

Fire destroys family’s home in Ector County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Battis
A fire destroyed a family’s home in Ector County on Friday.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical Center Hospital reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Latest News

Crime

Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girlfriend, shot man who intervened

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shot a man who tried to help her.

Local

GoFundMe for Odessa man shot in head while saving woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
A GoFundMe page was set up for an Odessa man who was shot in the head while saving a woman from an attack on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Crime

Man charged with starting fire at Odessa gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
An arrest has been made in connection to a fire at an Odessa gas station.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago