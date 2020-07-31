Early morning storms cause widespread power outages

(KOSA) -

Early morning storms on Friday caused widespread power outages.

The hardest-hit area in regards to power outages is West Odessa with thousands left in the dark.

The City of Odessa also has hundreds of people without power Friday morning.

That information is coming from the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map. Click here to view that map.

Another area that saw lots of power outages was Andrews with a few hundred customers without power there.

As of about 7:30 a.m. this morning, it appears crews are getting power restored to certain areas, especially in West Odessa.

The number of customers without power is already trending downward, according to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map.

The storms began moving through the area at around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning bringing heavy wind, hail, and lots of rain to certain parts of the Basin.

