Advertisement

Chase ends with arrest in West Odessa

One person was arrested following a chase that ended in West Odessa on Thursday night.
One person was arrested following a chase that ended in West Odessa on Thursday night.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating an incident that may involve several different scenes on Thursday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, it all started with a chase along I-20.

The chase made its way into West Odessa and ended near Moss and 18th.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS7 that one person was arrested.

The area around Moss and 18th is blocked off to traffic as police continue their investigation. Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other details are available at this time. More information is expected to be released tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

ECISD schools are being "GermBlasted"

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the past week, GermBlast teams have been deep-cleaning all ECISD schools

Local

ECISD: 24,000 students haven’t registered for class as deadline approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ector County ISD says that 24,000 students still haven’t registered for class, and the deadline is in three days.

Local

Permian Basin International Oil Show postponed until 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Permian Basin International Oil Show for 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers also fear returning to Texas schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Texas schools employ almost as many support staff members as they do teachers, often in hourly or part-time jobs with low pay. The state has offered limited guidance on how to protect them on the job.

Latest News

Local

ORMC director under fire for comments made on Facebook

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Director of Perioperative Services for Odessa Regional Medical Center has come under fire after sharing a racist comment on a CBS7 Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Video

Money with Mickey 7/30/2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Video

'Silver bullet' patient spends a week in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscast.

State

At least 187 Texans received mystery seeds mailed from China. State officials warn they shouldn’t be planted.

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Reese Oxner
Over the past few weeks, at least 187 Texans received unsolicited packages of mystery seeds in the mail that appeared to have come from China.

State

Texas schools are being compelled to reopen classrooms on the state’s timetable, like it or not

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Aliyya Swaby and Stacy Fernández
After weeks of confusion and conflicting signals, Texas has settled into policies that effectively compel schools to reopen their classrooms this fall no later than eight weeks after the academic year begins, whether they want to or not.

Local

16-year-old Trump supporter travels from Seminole to catch a glimpse of the President landing at MAF

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Shelby Landgraf
West Texans of all ages showed up at Midland International Air and Space Port this morning, ahead of the President’s arrival.