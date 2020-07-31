Chase ends with arrest in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating an incident that may involve several different scenes on Thursday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, it all started with a chase along I-20.

The chase made its way into West Odessa and ended near Moss and 18th.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS7 that one person was arrested.

The area around Moss and 18th is blocked off to traffic as police continue their investigation. Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other details are available at this time. More information is expected to be released tomorrow morning.

