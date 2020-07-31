Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girlfriend, shot man who intervened

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been charged after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shot a man who tried to help her.

Isaiah Lara has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2500 block of West 8th Street on Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot in the face, Ricky Ramirez. The suspect in the shooting, identified as Lara, had run away.

A witness told police that the suspect, identified as Lara, was assaulting his girlfriend and that Ramirez had tried to intervene.

The witness said that Lara shot Ramirez in the face and drove away.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police eventually located Lara and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for Ramirez’s hospital bills. You can find it here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.