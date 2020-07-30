Permian Basin International Oil Show postponed until 2021

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show for 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PBIOS Executive Committee met earlier this month to discuss how they could hold a safe and productive show during the pandemic.

After a discussion, it was decided that the show would be postponed until October 19-21, 2021.

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is a biennial event that works to bring members of the oil and gas industry from across the world together in Odessa at the Ector County Coliseum.

