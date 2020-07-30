ORMC director under fire for comments made on Facebook

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Director of Perioperative Services for Odessa Regional Medical Center has come under fire after sharing a racist comment on a CBS7 Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Rhonda Wilson Caley responded to a commenter saying “Return to Mexico I’m sure you would love it there.”

Other commenters quickly called her out for her comments.

On Wednesday night ORMC released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"ORMC has been made aware of an employee’s comments on a personal social media page. This employee has been suspended pending further investigation.

Odessa Regional Medical Center has always been an organization of purpose, built on a promise to serve and care for all patients in the Odessa community regardless of race, religion, color, creed, or sexual orientation.”

