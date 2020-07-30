Advertisement

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

ORMC director under fire for comments made on Facebook

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Director of Perioperative Services for Odessa Regional Medical Center has come under fire after sharing a racist comment on a CBS7 Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Video

Money with Mickey 7/30/2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.

Video

'Silver bullet' patient spends a week in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscast.

National Politics

LIVE: Funeral for John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is being memorialized and laid to rest in Atlanta.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.