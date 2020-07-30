Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.
You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020
