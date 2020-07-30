ECISD: 24,000 students haven’t registered for class as deadline approaches

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD says that 24,000 students still haven’t registered for class, and the deadline is in three days.

There are three ways to take care of registration:

- Going to ectorcountyisd.org

- Going to the school your child will be attending

- Visiting ECISD’s traveling registration bus

Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri will be hosting a Facebook Live Townhall on Thursday night at 7 p.m. to talk about students going back to school.

We’ll be sharing that townhall to the CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.