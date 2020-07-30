Advertisement

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) talks toward Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) after the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Houston. Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions after he threw a pitch in the area of the head of Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and later taunted Correa, which led to the benches clearing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers.

LA manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

Kelly elected to appeal and can continue to play.

Roberts served his penalty Wednesday night when the Dodgers beat Houston 4-2 in 13 innings.

