16-year-old Trump supporter travels from Seminole to catch a glimpse of the President landing at MAF

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans of all ages showed up at Midland International Air and Space Port this morning, ahead of the President’s arrival.

Most wore red, white and blue, and waived Trump flags and signs.

We caught up with one of the younger Trump supporters we saw. 16-year-old Karsyn Hogue woke up early and traveled down from Seminole with her mom, sister and friends to catch a glimpse of the President and share her passion for his re-election campaign.

“I feel like if somebody other than President Trump was the president our country would go downhill for the worst and fast,” Karsyn said, “Everything would change, everything would be different. I don’t think people realize that.”

President Trump landed on Air Force One and deplaned at 11:50 AM.

