West Texans show out for President Trump’s fundraising luncheon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - President Donald Trump spent the first half of his trip to West Texas in Odessa where he hosted a fundraising luncheon.

For just $2,800 you could have lunch, hear a speech from the president and go home with a goody bag that included hats and signs for his re-election campaign.

Attendees started lining up about four hours before the luncheon even began. The high price of tickets didn’t keep people away.

The luncheon lasted about two hours until around 2:30 p.m. when President Trump left for Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.