President Trump touts West Texas energy dominance, tells politicians “Don’t mess with Texas”

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Inside the Double Eagle Energy oil rig President Donald Trump applauded West Texas’ work in making the United States a giant in the oil industry and shared plans on how he wants to expand those operations.

The president announced he’s signing four new permits to allow the exportation of crude oil across the border into Mexico.

On top of that, he also reflected on past victories in his administration like backing out of the Paris Climate Accord and undoing the Obama Administration’s Clean Power plan.

As the election approaches, Trump promised West Texans he would continue pushing for more energy development and encouraged everyone listening to fight back against what he says are radical leftists seeking to undermine the oil industry with policies like the green new deal.

“Now it’s your turn to help lead our nation to even greater heights. Today we give thanks to each and every one of you and we are telling the Washington politicians trying to abolish American energy don’t mess with Texas.”

The president also gave a shoutout to Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz for all the work he says they’ve done to protect the energy industry.

