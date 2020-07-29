Advertisement

President Trump signs football helmets from Odessa High School and Permian

President Trump stopped to speak with Odessa students and sign football helmets after landing at MAF.
President Trump stopped to speak with Odessa students and sign football helmets after landing at MAF.(CBS7)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - President Donald Trump made the days of Odessa students and staff during his trip to West Texas on Wednesday.

Several people were waiting on the tarmac for Air Force One to arrive on Wednesday morning including Odessa High School principal Mauricio Marquez, Permian football coach and athletic director Jeff Ellison, and other students and staff from ECISD.

Helmets from Odessa High and Permian were signed by the president as he spoke with the students.

The Odessa American spoke with Marquez and Ellison about the meeting. You can see their quotes below.

Quotes from Odessa High School principal Mauricio Marquez and Permian head football coach and campus athletic...

Posted by Odessa American on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

