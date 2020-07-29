Man arrested following deadly shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Odessa on Tuesday night.

Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47, has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a third-degree felony, and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction, a third-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 2800 block of Madera Drive at 8:24 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived they found that a man, identified as McDavid, had allegedly choked his wife before hitting her in the face and neck. He reportedly grabbed a handgun and threatened to shoot his entire family before fleeing.

Later that night at 9:05 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Synder for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

An investigation led police to identify McDavid as the suspect in the shooting.

McDavid was arrested after he was found in a backyard near the scene of the shooting.

