Howard County boy accidentally shot with shotgun while shooting sporting clays

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A boy from Howard County is recovering in the hospital after he was accidentally shot with a shotgun on Tuesday.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies were called to the emergency room at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a male juvenile had been shot by a shotgun.

An investigation revealed that the victim and another boy where shooting sporting clays. The victim had accidentally entered the line of fire when he was shot.

Deputies believe that it was an accident.

The victim has now been taken to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover.

