Advertisement

Howard County boy accidentally shot with shotgun while shooting sporting clays

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A boy from Howard County is recovering in the hospital after he was accidentally shot with a shotgun on Tuesday.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies were called to the emergency room at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a male juvenile had been shot by a shotgun.

An investigation revealed that the victim and another boy where shooting sporting clays. The victim had accidentally entered the line of fire when he was shot.

Deputies believe that it was an accident.

The victim has now been taken to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

President Trump signs football helmets from Odessa High School and Permian

Updated: 35 minutes ago
President Donald Trump made the days of two Odessa students during his trip to West Texas on Wednesday.

Local

40th COVID-19 related death reported in Midland

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Midland is reporting Midland County’s 40th COVID-19 related death.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Man arrested following deadly shooting in Odessa

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Odessa on Tuesday night.

Latest News

Crime

Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting that targeted kids and adults

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a drive-by shooting that left three people injured earlier this month.

Local

Democratic National Committee launches advertising campaign on Odessa American’s website ahead of President Trump’s visit

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ahead of President Trump’s trip to Odessa and Midland today, the Democratic National Committee launched a daylong digital advertising campaign on the Odessa American’s homepage.

State

Texas attorney general says local health authorities cannot “indiscriminately” shut down schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Local health officials do not have the authority to shut down all schools in their vicinity while COVID-19 cases rise, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in nonbinding guidance Tuesday that contradicts what the Texas Education Agency has told school officials.

Local

DPS identifies Odessa woman killed in accident

Updated: 20 hours ago
A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in West Odessa on Sunday.

Local

President Trump arrives in West Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be visiting West Texas on Wednesday to attend a fundraiser and visit an oil rig.

Local

City of Odessa releases traffic plans ahead of President Trump’s visit

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
The City of Odessa has released traffic plans that will be in place on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s visit.