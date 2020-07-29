Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting that targeted kids and adults

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a drive-by shooting that left three people injured earlier this month.

According to ECSO, their deputies were called to the 1200 block of Avenue F around 1:30 a.m. on July 11 for a report of multiple gunshot victims.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that a get together was being held at the address for family and friends including children and adults.

An argument broke out and one party was asked to leave.

Later that night a sedan drove by the home and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

The sheriff’s office says that persons of interest are being sought at their investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time.

