Advertisement

Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting that targeted kids and adults

Ector County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Ector County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a drive-by shooting that left three people injured earlier this month.

According to ECSO, their deputies were called to the 1200 block of Avenue F around 1:30 a.m. on July 11 for a report of multiple gunshot victims.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that a get together was being held at the address for family and friends including children and adults.

An argument broke out and one party was asked to leave.

Later that night a sedan drove by the home and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

The sheriff’s office says that persons of interest are being sought at their investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Democratic National Committee launches advertising campaign on Odessa American’s website ahead of President Trump’s visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ahead of President Trump’s trip to Odessa and Midland today, the Democratic National Committee launched a daylong digital advertising campaign on the Odessa American’s homepage.

State

Texas attorney general says local health authorities cannot “indiscriminately” shut down schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Local health officials do not have the authority to shut down all schools in their vicinity while COVID-19 cases rise, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in nonbinding guidance Tuesday that contradicts what the Texas Education Agency has told school officials.

Local

DPS identifies Odessa woman killed in accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in West Odessa on Sunday.

Local

President Trump to visit Midland and Odessa today

Updated: 16 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be visiting West Texas on Wednesday to attend a fundraiser and visit an oil rig.

Latest News

Local

City of Odessa releases traffic plans ahead of President Trump’s visit

Updated: 20 hours ago
The City of Odessa has released traffic plans that will be in place on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s visit.

News

Explosion leaves on person injured in Martin County

Updated: 21 hours ago
One person was taken to the hospital after a ditching company hit a gas line in Martin County on Tuesday causing an explosion.

Local

Four people injured after ditching company hits gas line in Martin County

Updated: 22 hours ago
Reports are coming in of an explosion in southern Martin County.

National

‘What a great day.’ 120 soldiers return to N.C. after year in Middle East

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.

Local

Andrews High School starting EMT program in the fall

Updated: 23 hours ago
Andrews High School will be offering students a new program this fall that will allow them to be ready to work once they graduate.According to Andrews ISD, the high school will be introducing an EMT program which will provide certification and training for students.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday extended the early voting period for the November election by six days, citing continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.