Democratic National Committee launches advertising campaign on Odessa American’s website ahead of President Trump’s visit

The graphics shown above are featured as ads on the Odessa American website.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ahead of President Trump’s trip to Odessa and Midland today, the Democratic National Committee launched a daylong digital advertising campaign on the Odessa American’s homepage.

The bright orange ads scattered up and down the newspaper’s website call out the President’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it catastrophic.

“Donald Trump can’t spin the devastating consequences of his failed pandemic response with another photo op,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “As coronavirus cases spike and Texas’ economy craters, Trump has stuck his head in the sand while leaving working families in the dust. Now, he’s parachuting into Texas in yet another desperate attempt to distract himself from his ineffective and incompetent leadership. Leave it to Trump to rub elbows with his wealthy, well-connected friends at a high-dollar fundraiser while nearly 3 million Texans are out of work and fighting to make ends meet.” 

As of Tuesday, Ector County reported 276 new positive cases for a total of 3,095 – 1,157 were active.  A total of 42 patients have died.  In Midland County, 88 new cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 1,989 - 37 patients have died.

