MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is reporting Midland County’s 40th COVID-19 related death.

According to a release, the patient was a man in his 60s who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

The patient passed away on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 1989 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Midland.

