‘What a great day.’ 120 soldiers return to N.C. after year in Middle East

North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.
North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.(Source: N.C. National Guard)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.

The North Carolina National Guard made the welcome announcement just after midnight Sunday morning on Facebook, along with a video of the soldiers returning.

“What a great day it turned out to be, first we celebrated our veterans of the 30th Infantry Division after receiving the the Presidential Unit Citation, then we welcomed 120 Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) to North Carolina after a year long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield,” the post read.

Welcome home, soldiers, and thank you for your service!

