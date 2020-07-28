Trump to visit Texas as polls show increasingly close presidential race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -President Trump is scheduled to visit Texas for the 16th time as commander in chief, Wednesday.

He is expected to visit Double Eagle Energy in Midland as well as a luncheon in Odessa.

While touring the energy facility, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins says President Trump will likely discuss his efforts to help the energy industry recover from falling demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow we are talking about the energy industry and clearly that’s a very important driver in the state of Texas and for the country,” said Rollins. “So, I think it makes sense for the President to make multiple trips there over the last four years.”

As recent polls show a closer margin between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas, Trump is also scheduled to attend a fundraising luncheon for the Republican party and his campaign.

“Texas is a very important state, not just for the President politically, but for our entire country,” said Marc Lotter, director of strategic communication for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Lotter says Texans support the president for his push to achieve global energy dominance.

“It’s an important stop for the President when talking about how we are now, an energy independent country that leads the world in exports,” said Lotter.

Local democrats, however, say it’s time for a leader who will work to diversify the industry with new or renewable resources.

“We are not against oil; we are not against gas,” said Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party. “Those are very important sectors here in Texas, but we want to add to that.”

In 2020, Rahman says Texas could emerge as a battleground state and energy policy is likely a tipping point.

“Trump is cratering here in Texas, he knows it,” said Rahman. “That’s why he’s visiting Texas on Wednesday.”

President Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

