Advertisement

Texas’ count of coronavirus deaths jumps 12% after officials change the way they tally COVID-19 fatalities

Hispanic Texans are overrepresented in the state's updated fatality count, making up 47% of deaths, but only 40% of the state's population.
Nurses look over the X-rays of coronavirus patients in the COVID-19 unit at the DHR Health Center in Edinburg.
Nurses look over the X-rays of coronavirus patients in the COVID-19 unit at the DHR Health Center in Edinburg.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Edgar Walters
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - After months of undercounting coronavirus deaths, Texas’ formal tally of COVID-19 fatalities grew by more than 600 on Monday after state health officials changed their method of reporting.

The revised count indicates that more than 12% of the state’s death tally was unreported by state health officials before Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now counting deaths marked on death certificates as caused by COVID-19. Previously, the state relied on local and regional public health departments to verify and report deaths.

Public health experts have said for months that the state’s official death toll is an undercount. State health officials said Monday that the policy change would improve the accuracy and timeliness of their data.

Texas law requires death certificates to be filed within 10 days.

“This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19 but died of an unrelated cause,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a news release.

Hispanic Texans are overrepresented in the state’s updated fatality count, making up 47% of deaths, according to health officials, while they make up about 40% of the state’s population. White Texans account for 35% of deaths while Black Texans make up 14% of deaths. Before Monday, the state’s racial and ethnic breakdown of deaths had large gaps, with up to 18% of deaths last month recorded as “unknown.”

Men are more likely to have died from the coronavirus, according to the updated state figures, making up 60% of deaths. And about 180 deaths, or 3% of the total, occurred among Texans younger than 40. About 2,000 people who died were 80 or older, making up the largest age bracket of COVID-19 deaths.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Sunday, state officials said about 5,030 people who tested positive for the virus had died. With Monday’s update, the new figure is roughly 5,700.

After the number of infections in Texas soared to new highs in June and early July, the rate of deaths in Texas has been accelerating. It took 53 days to get from the first death to 1,000 deaths and 39 days to get from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths. On July 10, the state surpassed 3,000 deaths — 24 days after 2,000 deaths were reported. And it took only 10 more days for Texas to reach 4,000 deaths.

While Texas continues to report daily deaths in the triple digits, the number of new daily cases seem to be stabilizing. In the past week alone, state data appears to show new daily infections leveling off, albeit at nearly record highs.

The state recorded its largest number of daily new cases July 15, at 10,791. On Sunday, that number was 5,810.

Latest News

National

‘What a great day.’ 120 soldiers return to N.C. after year in Middle East

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.

Local

Andrews High School starting EMT program in the fall

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Andrews High School will be offering students a new program this fall that will allow them to be ready to work once they graduate.According to Andrews ISD, the high school will be introducing an EMT program which will provide certification and training for students.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday extended the early voting period for the November election by six days, citing continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Video

Senior facility visitation

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Latest News

State

Governor Greg Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-21 STAAR testing

Updated: 18 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test has been waived for the 2020-21 school year.

State

Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals justice killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Updated: 21 hours ago
A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

Local

Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart from MAF

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart at the Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday, according to airport management.

Local

Midland County commissioners approve burn ban

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
A burn ban is now in effect for Midland County.

Local

Midland ISD school board votes in favor of renaming Robert E. Lee High School and Freshman School

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees voted 6-1 in favor of changing the name of Robert E. Lee Senior High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School in a meeting Monday night.

State

Texas ranchers, activists and local officials are bracing for megadroughts brought by climate change

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Meena Venkataramanan
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University warns that droughts in the latter part of this century could be the worst on record.