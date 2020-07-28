Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Celebrities are getting involved with the search for a very special teddy bear that contains a recorded message from the owner's dying mother.

Mara Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

The custom-made Build-A-Bear had a recorder inside it with the voice of her mother who died last year from cancer at the age of 53.

Vancouver Police are involved in the search.

Have you seen this bear? It was stolen from a backpack yesterday in the West End and it has sentimental value to the owner. Please call us if you see it at 604-717-3321. https://t.co/rcofgjkroJ — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 25, 2020

Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the bear.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Actors Dan Levy and Zach Braff are also getting the word out on Twitter.

I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!! https://t.co/UGHlJJPOwE — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2020

Soriano said Build-A-Bear has reached out to her about replacing the lost teddy bear.

“I know it won’t be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it’ll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days,” she said on Twitter.

Hey everyone! Build-a-bear got in contact with me and so did Herschel about replacing the things that were taken. I know it won't be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it'll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days. ❤️ — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 28, 2020

The hunt for the missing teddy bear continues.

