Advertisement

One person hospitalized after ditching company hits gas line in Martin County

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: New details have been released on Tuesday’s explosion in Martin County.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, a ditching company hit an existing high-pressure gas line causing an explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

___

Reports are coming in of an explosion in southern Martin County.

An exact location has not been released at this time.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from different locations in Martin County and Midland.

Martin County dispatch was not able to give any information.

You can see the smoke on the CBS7 Eye Cam in Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Explosion leaves on person injured in Martin County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
One person was taken to the hospital after a ditching company hit a gas line in Martin County on Tuesday causing an explosion.

National

‘What a great day.’ 120 soldiers return to N.C. after year in Middle East

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
North Carolina welcomed home 120 soldiers Saturday after they spent a year deployed in the Middle East.

Local

Andrews High School starting EMT program in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrews High School will be offering students a new program this fall that will allow them to be ready to work once they graduate.According to Andrews ISD, the high school will be introducing an EMT program which will provide certification and training for students.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday extended the early voting period for the November election by six days, citing continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

State

Texas’ count of coronavirus deaths jumps 12% after officials change the way they tally COVID-19 fatalities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Edgar Walters
After months of undercounting coronavirus deaths, Texas’ formal tally of COVID-19 fatalities grew by more than 600 on Monday after state health officials changed their method of reporting.

Local

Lawmakers seeking a safe way to restore nursing home visitation for families

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R) and other state lawmakers have sent a letter to Health and Human Services asking for a way to safely open to family to check on those stuck inside.

Video

Senior facility visitation

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

Dr. Bartlett discusses COVID “cure” with Midland County leaders

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The West Texas doctor who claims to have the "silver bullet" for COVID-19 was invited to speak at Monday’s Midland County Commissioners’ Court

State

Governor Greg Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-21 STAAR testing

Updated: 19 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test has been waived for the 2020-21 school year.

State

Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals justice killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Updated: 23 hours ago
A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.