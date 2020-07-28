One person hospitalized after ditching company hits gas line in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: New details have been released on Tuesday’s explosion in Martin County.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, a ditching company hit an existing high-pressure gas line causing an explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

___

Reports are coming in of an explosion in southern Martin County.

An exact location has not been released at this time.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from different locations in Martin County and Midland.

Martin County dispatch was not able to give any information.

You can see the smoke on the CBS7 Eye Cam in Midland.

