President Trump to visit West Texas on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will be in West Texas on Wednesday for a fundraiser and a visit to a local oil rig.
President Donald Trump will be in West Texas on Wednesday for a fundraiser and a visit to a local oil rig.(CBS7)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - President Donald Trump will be visiting West Texas on Wednesday to attend a fundraiser and visit an oil rig.

The president is expected to arrive at the Midland International Air and Space Port around 11:30 a.m.

Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive and department at MAF.

From there, he’ll head to Odessa for a fundraising committee luncheon that is closed to the public. Tickets to the luncheon sold for $2,800, a photo-op with President Trump went for $50,000, and a seat at a round table with the president cost $100,000.

The City of Odessa has released traffic plans for the president’s visit here.

After the luncheon, President Trump will head towards Midland, where he will tour an oil rig owned by Double Eagle Energy.

He is expected to depart on Air Force One around 4:25 p.m.

We will have LIVE coverage of the President’s Visit to West Texas throughout the day Wednesday on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 News Facebook page.

