Advertisement

Dr. Bartlett discusses COVID “cure” with Midland County leaders

The West Texas doctor who claims to have the "silver bullet" for COVID-19 was invited to speak at Monday’s Midland County Commissioners’ Court
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas doctor who claims to have the silver bullet for COVID-19 was invited to speak at Monday’s Midland County Commissioners’ Court. Commisioner Randy Prude asked Dr. Richard Bartlett to speak at the meeting.

The West Texas doctor has gotten national and, according to Bartlett himself, even international attention for his use of an inhaled steroid to treat COVID-19.

Midland Memorial Hospital has said it will not use Bartlett’s treatment, because they say it has not been shown to help those who are hospitalized.

During the meeting, Commissioner Scott Ramsey questioned whether it was appropriate for Bartlett to be given this platform.

“No disrespect intended on this statement: I don’t think this was the proper forum for this,” Ramsey told Bartlett. “I know you’re a wonderful doctor, but county commissioners’ court, I just don’t think this is it.”

Bartlett then fired back.

“I don’t know why it would be inappropriate, if you have a clinic for your employees and you’re involved in healthcare to some degree, I’m confused why you would say it’s not appropriate to talk about healthcare,” Bartlett said.

Ramsey said that could be addressed at another time, and then asked Bartlett questions he said came from constituents.

One was how many of Bartlett’s patients had actually tested positive for the coronavirus?

“Actually we have multiple clinics that are using this protocol,” Bartlett replied. “Just one of them had 200 that have tested positive. 100% survival. That’s just one of the many clinics. Next question.”

As in other interviews, Bartlett actually used the word “cure” when talking about his treatment.

“We’re talking about patients who become symptom free, and then have two consecutive negatives,” he said. “That’s the definition of a cure from COVID. So I have story after story of happy endings.”

If you’re interested the whole meeting can be found on YouTube.

Additionally, Bartlett has set up a website where people can read what he says is his full case study report about his inhaled budesonide treatments.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lawmakers seeking a safe way to restore nursing home visitation for families

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R) and other state lawmakers have sent a letter to Health and Human Services asking for a way to safely open to family to check on those stuck inside.

Video

Senior facility visitation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

State

Governor Greg Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-21 STAAR testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test has been waived for the 2020-21 school year.

State

Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals justice killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Updated: 9 hours ago
A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

Latest News

Local

Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart from MAF

Updated: 12 hours ago
Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart at the Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday, according to airport management.

Local

Midland County commissioners approve burn ban

Updated: 12 hours ago
A burn ban is now in effect for Midland County.

Local

Midland ISD school board votes in favor of renaming Robert E. Lee High School and Freshman School

Updated: 12 hours ago
The names of Robert E. Lee Senior High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School in Midland could be changing soon.

State

Texas ranchers, activists and local officials are bracing for megadroughts brought by climate change

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meena Venkataramanan
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University warns that droughts in the latter part of this century could be the worst on record.

State

With 1,000 new coronavirus fatalities in Texas in just 6 days, the state’s death count is rising faster

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alana Rocha
More than 5,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to state health data released Sunday.

Local

Odessa High School senior earns highest possible score on ACT

Updated: 13 hours ago
An Odessa student is being recognized for his work on the ACT.