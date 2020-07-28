DPS identifies Odessa woman killed in accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in West Odessa on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Emilee Attwood, 25, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on FM 2020 at 2:28 a.m. Sunday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found that two pedestrians had been hit by a car. One of the pedestrians, identified as Attwood, died at the scene. The other was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that Attwood and the other pedestrian were standing next to two vehicles that were parked on the right shoulder of the road. One of the vehicles was disabled.

According to DPS, a third vehicle was heading east on FM 2020 when it hit the two pedestrians.

No other details have been released at this time.

