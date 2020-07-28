Advertisement

City of Odessa releases traffic plans ahead of President Trump’s visit

Several streets will be blocked off in Downtown Odessa during President Donald Trump's visit.
Several streets will be blocked off in Downtown Odessa during President Donald Trump's visit.(City of Odessa)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has released traffic plans that will be in place on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s visit.

According to a release, traffic will be shut down in the following areas between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

-On 1st Street between Lincoln and Texas

-On 2nd Street between Lincoln and Hancock

-On 6th Street from Grant and Hancock (No parking on 6th Street)

-No traffic on 5th Street between Grant and Hancock (No parking)

-No traffic on 4th Street between Grant and Hancock (No parking)

-No traffic on 3rd Street between Grant and Hancock (No parking)

Parking will be allowed at parking lots;

-West of Texas Street

-South of 4th Street between Grant and Hancock

The city says that the only traffic that will be allowed in the area will be for citizens attending the event, and only in the designated parking lots.

The only foot traffic that will be allowed will be anyone attending the event or going to a business in a protected zone.

No large gatherings will be allowed between 4th and 7th Street between Grant and Hancock.

Management at the Midland International Air and Space Port tells CBS7 that spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive and depart from the airport. Find out more here.

We will have LIVE coverage of the President’s Visit to West Texas throughout the day Wednesday on CBS7, CBS7.com and on the CBS7 News Facebook page.

