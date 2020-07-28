Advertisement

Andrews High School starting EMT program in the fall

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews High School will be offering students a new program this fall that will allow them to be ready to work once they graduate.

According to Andrews ISD, the high school will be introducing an EMT program which will provide certification and training for students.

Students who complete the program will be able to start working as an EMT after graduation.

Seniors at Andrews High School who are interested in the program are asked to email kscott@andrews.esc18.net.

