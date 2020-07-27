Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart from MAF

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart at the Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday, according to airport management.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive at MAF Wednesday morning to attend a luncheon fundraiser and tour an oil rig.

Anyone already with a ticket for a commercial flight is allowed to be at the airport.

We will have LIVE coverage of the President's Visit to West Texas throughout the day Wednesday on CBS7, CBS7.com and on the CBS7 News Facebook page.

