Odessa High School senior earns highest possible score on ACT

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa student is being recognized for his work on the ACT.

According to Ector County ISD, Odessa High School senior Aakash Angirekula earned a 36 on the ACT test.

This is the highest composite score possible for the test.

ACT says that less than one-half of 1% of all test takers earn the top score.

In 2019 only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

