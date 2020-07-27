Midland ISD school board to vote on renaming Lee High School
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The names of Robert E. Lee Senior High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School in Midland could be changing soon.
Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees will be holding a meeting Monday night which will include a vote on renaming both of the schools.
If the decision is made to rename the schools the school board will then appoint a citizen’s committee that will recommend possible name changes.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. You will be able to watch it live here.
