Midland ISD school board to vote on renaming Lee High School

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The names of Robert E. Lee Senior High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School in Midland could be changing soon.

Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees will be holding a meeting Monday night which will include a vote on renaming both of the schools.

If the decision is made to rename the schools the school board will then appoint a citizen’s committee that will recommend possible name changes.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. You will be able to watch it live here.

