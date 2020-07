MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A burn ban is now in effect for Midland County.

Midland County commissioners voted to institute a burn ban in their meeting Monday morning.

The ban will run through October 25, at which time it can be renewed. The ban can also be rescinded at any time.

Violators of the ban will face a Class C Misdemeanor.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.