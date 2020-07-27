Advertisement

Man charged in Odessa Shooting

A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene.
A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene.(Gray)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene.

Police identified the subject as Isaiah Lara.

Odessa police were called to a disturbance at the 25-hundred block of west 8th street around 4 a.m. this morning, where they found a 32-year old male with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say Lara assaulted his girlfriend by repeatedly kicking her in the head and face. When a witness attempted to break up the assault, Lara shot him.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lara was eventually found and arrested while hiding in a separate residence.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Chick-fil-A celebrates 90th birthday for beloved employee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The beloved employee celebrated her 90th birthday with a drive thru celebration.

Local

MMH reports 34th COVID-19 death

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The patient was a man in his 60s.

Local

EXCLUSIVE: Governor Greg Abbott gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) spoke virtually to CBS7′s Jay Hendricks exclusively for the second time in a month to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Video

CBS7 Exclusive interview with Governor Greg Abbott 7/24/2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Latest News

Local

30th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

MPD release new details on violent incidents reported this week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
We are learning more about a suspicious death and a fatal shooting.

Local

Court documents detail convenience store attack

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Court documents revealed more details on the random attack at a Midland gas station.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT

Local

Museum of the Big Bend helps children celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
The Museum of the Big Bend wants to help your little cowgirl or cowboy celebrate the day.