Man charged in Odessa Shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene.

Police identified the subject as Isaiah Lara.

Odessa police were called to a disturbance at the 25-hundred block of west 8th street around 4 a.m. this morning, where they found a 32-year old male with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say Lara assaulted his girlfriend by repeatedly kicking her in the head and face. When a witness attempted to break up the assault, Lara shot him.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lara was eventually found and arrested while hiding in a separate residence.

