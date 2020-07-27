Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-21 STAAR testing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test has been waived for the 2020-21 school year.

The following comes from the Office of the Texas Governor:

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the grade promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year. Typically, school systems must take into account a student’s score on the STAAR test to determine whether the student can be promoted to the next grade level. The traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, albeit with certain adjustments due to COVID-19.

Typically, students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer, if they do not meet grade level when taken during the spring. With this waiver, there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments. 

"As always, our goal is to provide a high quality education for every Texas student," said Governor Abbott. "This will be a uniquely challenging school year, therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19. By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments."

"Parents deserve to know how well their children have learned grade level knowledge and skills in reading and math, especially in a time when education has been substantially disrupted," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "And educators use this valuable information to make adjustments to support students the following year. But there is no benefit to our children by requiring them to repeat a year based on a single test score given the disruptions of COVID, so we are waiving the grade promotion requirements from STAAR this year for our students."

“Parents rightfully expect our schools to continue to meet a high bar and it is critically important that teachers and parents know how each child is progressing and whether or not they need additional help. A-F ratings will provide us with important information about school performance and, while we won’t use the STAAR test to determine promotions, it will continue to provide us with assessment data that we need. We face some unprecedented challenges in the upcoming year, but we must continue to keep our schools accountable and on track,” said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. 

“During a time of great uncertainty, one thing is indisputable — we cannot allow an entire generation of Texas students to be disadvantaged by the unprecedented disruptions this pandemic has caused in our education system. Not only will this approach do a great deal to reduce the ‘high-stakes’ burden of testing in a school year already complicated by this pandemic, it will hold schools accountable for providing a high quality education while equipping teachers and parents with the information they need to make certain students are learning and remain on the path to educational success,” said House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

“During these unprecedented times, with the State’s support, our schools should do everything they can to provide a quality education for our students.  I also agree with Governor Abbott that our students should not be penalized by circumstances beyond their control, while recognizing the assessment itself provides important insight to grade level achievement in a new learning environment,” said Senator Larry Taylor.

“With this waiver, we are ensuring that the success of Texas students remains the focus of this school year. These unprecedented times have brought much upheaval to these students’ lives and this is one thing we can do at the State level to help ease them back into their educational routines while still ensuring the institutions of education remain accountable,” stated Chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Dan Huberty.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals justice killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Updated: 5 hours ago
A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

Local

Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart from MAF

Updated: 7 hours ago
Spectators will not be allowed to watch Air Force One arrive or depart at the Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday, according to airport management.

Local

Midland County commissioners approve burn ban

Updated: 8 hours ago
A burn ban is now in effect for Midland County.

Local

Midland ISD school board to vote on renaming Lee High School

Updated: 8 hours ago
The names of Robert E. Lee Senior High School and Robert E. Lee Freshman High School in Midland could be changing soon.

Latest News

State

Texas ranchers, activists and local officials are bracing for megadroughts brought by climate change

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meena Venkataramanan
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University warns that droughts in the latter part of this century could be the worst on record.

State

With 1,000 new coronavirus fatalities in Texas in just 6 days, the state’s death count is rising faster

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alana Rocha
More than 5,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to state health data released Sunday.

Local

Odessa High School senior earns highest possible score on ACT

Updated: 9 hours ago
An Odessa student is being recognized for his work on the ACT.

Local

EXCLUSIVE: Governor Greg Abbott gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) spoke virtually to CBS7′s Jay Hendricks exclusively for the second time in a month to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Local

30th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."