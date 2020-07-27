Advertisement

Chick-fil-A celebrates 90th birthday for beloved employee

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

This weekend, Chick-fil-a celebrated one of its most beloved employees.

Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-a at a drive thru booth all to wish one special lady a very happy 90th birthday. 

“I’ve got so many friends,” Ann said.

You can say that again. 

Chick-fil-a’s Marketing Director Courtney Ashley said Ann Mefford, known by everyone as Ms. Ann doesn’t have many family members to spend time with. 

But what she does have is a vast network of friends as she’s connected with plenty of people who she touches day after day with her warm smile and friendly attitude. 

And that love comes right back to her. 

“The community of Odessa takes care of her more than I can ever imagine a community taking care of a lady, let me tell you,” Ashley said. “So, she’s just special that way.”

Odessans have stepped up now more than ever for Ms. Ann after the pandemic hit. 

When she had to stay at home for more than a month the restaurant asked people to send Ms. Ann cards and videos to keep her company and they responded in kind. 

“And you know people sent me cards, I got cards from ten different states when I stayed at home.”

Carlos Garcia, who used to work with Ms. Ann, said she’s special because even after months apart she never forgets all the people who have come into her life. 

“And immediately when I saw her it was an immediate embrace,” Garcia said. “I think that’s what it is with her. Her life is a complete joy the way she lives it and I think that’s why it’s so easy to get to know her.”

“She remembers everyone she’s ever had when she was in the church daycare,” Ashley said. “I mean, she knows who you are, and you may not even know who she is. She may not always know your name, but she knows your story, she knows you’re special and she wants to celebrate that every day.”

But this time, we all celebrate her. 

So, here’s to another year of getting to know the one and only Ms. Ann. 

If you couldn’t make it to that drive thru, you still have a chance to wish Ms. Ann a happy birthday. 

Chick-fil-a management welcomes anyone to mail cards and letters to for her to this address:

Chick-fil-a Odessa Town Center

3805 E 42nd Street

Odessa, TX 79762

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man charged in Odessa Shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene. Police identified the subject as Isaiah Lara.

Local

MMH reports 34th COVID-19 death

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The patient was a man in his 60s.

Local

EXCLUSIVE: Governor Greg Abbott gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) spoke virtually to CBS7′s Jay Hendricks exclusively for the second time in a month to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Video

CBS7 Exclusive interview with Governor Greg Abbott 7/24/2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Latest News

Local

30th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

MPD release new details on violent incidents reported this week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
We are learning more about a suspicious death and a fatal shooting.

Local

Court documents detail convenience store attack

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Court documents revealed more details on the random attack at a Midland gas station.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT

Local

Museum of the Big Bend helps children celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
The Museum of the Big Bend wants to help your little cowgirl or cowboy celebrate the day.