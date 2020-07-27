Chick-fil-A celebrates 90th birthday for beloved employee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

This weekend, Chick-fil-a celebrated one of its most beloved employees.

Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-a at a drive thru booth all to wish one special lady a very happy 90th birthday.

“I’ve got so many friends,” Ann said.

You can say that again.

Chick-fil-a’s Marketing Director Courtney Ashley said Ann Mefford, known by everyone as Ms. Ann doesn’t have many family members to spend time with.

But what she does have is a vast network of friends as she’s connected with plenty of people who she touches day after day with her warm smile and friendly attitude.

And that love comes right back to her.

“The community of Odessa takes care of her more than I can ever imagine a community taking care of a lady, let me tell you,” Ashley said. “So, she’s just special that way.”

Odessans have stepped up now more than ever for Ms. Ann after the pandemic hit.

When she had to stay at home for more than a month the restaurant asked people to send Ms. Ann cards and videos to keep her company and they responded in kind.

“And you know people sent me cards, I got cards from ten different states when I stayed at home.”

Carlos Garcia, who used to work with Ms. Ann, said she’s special because even after months apart she never forgets all the people who have come into her life.

“And immediately when I saw her it was an immediate embrace,” Garcia said. “I think that’s what it is with her. Her life is a complete joy the way she lives it and I think that’s why it’s so easy to get to know her.”

“She remembers everyone she’s ever had when she was in the church daycare,” Ashley said. “I mean, she knows who you are, and you may not even know who she is. She may not always know your name, but she knows your story, she knows you’re special and she wants to celebrate that every day.”

But this time, we all celebrate her.

So, here’s to another year of getting to know the one and only Ms. Ann.

If you couldn’t make it to that drive thru, you still have a chance to wish Ms. Ann a happy birthday.

Chick-fil-a management welcomes anyone to mail cards and letters to for her to this address:

Chick-fil-a Odessa Town Center

3805 E 42nd Street

Odessa, TX 79762

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.