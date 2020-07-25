EXCLUSIVE: Governor Greg Abbott gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

(KOSA) -

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) spoke virtually to CBS7′s Jay Hendricks exclusively for the second time in a month to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The Governor discussed the recent spike in coronavirus cases all across the state, including in the Permian Basin. But, during this latest interview with CBS7, the Governor made it clear that he has seen data and heard from experts that show that the amount of positive cases in many parts of Texas, including in larger cities, has begun to decrease. He says that research has shown that the mask mandate he issued is working.

However, Governor Abbott made it clear that Texans must continue to use COVID precautions even as the numbers go down in the state to prevent another spike from happening.

Jay Hendricks also asked Gov. Greg Abbott how he is balancing the health of our citizens and the health of our economy. Abbott then responded by saying that he wants to open the economy as much as possible. But, he said that in order to reopen the economy further, Texans must follow proper health precautions.

Governor Abbott also spoke on the face mask executive order he issued. Abbott said that in Brewster County and the Big Bend area, many COVID-19 cases actually originated from restaurants, hence the reason why he wanted to ensure that counties that saw an increase in cases had the mandate in place. The current order mandates that any Texas county that has 20 or more COVID-19 cases must mandate wearing a face mask/face-covering in public places.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

