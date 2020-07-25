Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Governor Greg Abbott gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Abbott (R) spoke to CBS7's Jay Hendricks during CBS7 News at Five on Friday
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) -

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) spoke virtually to CBS7′s Jay Hendricks exclusively for the second time in a month to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The Governor discussed the recent spike in coronavirus cases all across the state, including in the Permian Basin. But, during this latest interview with CBS7, the Governor made it clear that he has seen data and heard from experts that show that the amount of positive cases in many parts of Texas, including in larger cities, has begun to decrease. He says that research has shown that the mask mandate he issued is working.

However, Governor Abbott made it clear that Texans must continue to use COVID precautions even as the numbers go down in the state to prevent another spike from happening.

Jay Hendricks also asked Gov. Greg Abbott how he is balancing the health of our citizens and the health of our economy. Abbott then responded by saying that he wants to open the economy as much as possible. But, he said that in order to reopen the economy further, Texans must follow proper health precautions.

Governor Abbott also spoke on the face mask executive order he issued. Abbott said that in Brewster County and the Big Bend area, many COVID-19 cases actually originated from restaurants, hence the reason why he wanted to ensure that counties that saw an increase in cases had the mandate in place. The current order mandates that any Texas county that has 20 or more COVID-19 cases must mandate wearing a face mask/face-covering in public places.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

CBS7 Exclusive interview with Governor Greg Abbott 7/24/2020

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.

Local

30th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

MPD release new details on violent incidents reported this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
We are learning more about a suspicious death and a fatal shooting.

Latest News

Local

Court documents detail convenience store attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Court documents revealed more details on the random attack at a Midland gas station.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

Museum of the Big Bend helps children celebrate National Day of the Cowboy

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Museum of the Big Bend wants to help your little cowgirl or cowboy celebrate the day.

Local

Odessa College hosts panel to talk coronavirus, unemployment

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The panelists gave advice on how Odessans can adapt in the era of COVID-19.

National

GOP Texas congressman calls on US House to ban Democrats from chamber

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A conservative Republican Texas congressman introduced a resolution Thursday that calls on the U.S. House to bar Democrats from the chamber because of the party’s historical ties to slavery and racism.

State

Friends puzzled by death of Fort Hood soldier who evidently drowned

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Christy Soto
Friends of a Fort Hood soldier found dead in the area of a local lake say they’re puzzled and concerned.