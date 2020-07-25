Court documents detail convenience store attack

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

We are learning more about a man who was arrested Wednesday for beating a woman at a Midland gas station.

Court documents report that this man 30-year-old Derrell Anderson told investigators he attacked a woman with a baseball bat all because he says he hates all women of every race.

According to that report, he targeted a woman at random and hit her on the head repeatedly with the bat.

Investigators report that when they found Anderson at a DK gas station, he was shirtless and had blood all over his pants.

He told police at the scene he would have sexually assaulted the woman if he could and also said he wants to go prison for a long time.

Anderson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

