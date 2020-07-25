30th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 30th COVID-19 related death late Friday night.

Here is the information released by MCHS:

The patient, a 72-year-old female, died Friday evening, July 24.

The patient was from Andrews and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 7. The patient had pre-existing conditions.

The family has been notified.

MCH currently has 50 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 14 patients with seven on ventilators.

The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion currently has no patients.

35 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central, and 8 Central. There is also one COVID patient on our Labor and Delivery floor.

