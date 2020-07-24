Poor broadband connection slows ECISD students, district searches for solutions

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

ECISD is gearing up for another semester in the era of COVID-19.

This semester students who chose to learn from home will once again facing a big obstacle: broadband connection.

ECISD schools are opening up soon but not every student is going to return to the classroom.

Some families plan to keep their kids home to guard against the coronavirus but that means they’ll face a whole new set of problems.

Neighborhoods to the west and south had a difficult time accessing lessons when ECISD went virtual in the spring.

A survey sent out to teachers found that 39% of students had a difficult time tuning into online classes because of poor broadband connection.

Twenty percent couldn’t get online at all and had to do all their lessons on paper.

ECISD’s Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said in one instance 125 fifth grade students were invited to a class activity through zoom, but on 27 were able to get connected.

“And so, kids missed that,” Muri said. “They missed that experience with their peers, they missed that engagement with their teachers. That’s unacceptable.”

Unacceptable, but also difficult to fix.

The district is considering a number of long-term solutions like building more LTE towers and connecting homes to fiber optic cables to enhance their signals.

But for this semester, the few quick fixes in range include giving students Wi-Fi devices or paying for household’s broadband in certain areas by using a $50,000 grant given to ECISD.

“If you live within one of those two areas you can have access to broadband,” Muri explained. “We will actually pay for that through those grant dollars through June 30 of 2021, and that again, is a short-term solution.”

Muri said the district is going to do what it can to get on top of this problem because he wants every student to have the best shot at learning.

“The research says that the number one factor that increases student achievement is the teacher,” Muri said. “Our students need their teachers, whether that is face to face or in a synchronized environment,” Muri said.

The district is finishing up a studying looking into this broadband problem so hopefully in a few weeks they’ll have a better idea of how to get students back online.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.